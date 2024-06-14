Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,926 shares during the period. Klaviyo comprises 0.1% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,117.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on KVYO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

