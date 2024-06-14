Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 350,000 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,490,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 99,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 145,371 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 230,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPIB stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.