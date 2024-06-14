Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 755.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fulton Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:FULTP Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

