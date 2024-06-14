Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6007 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

