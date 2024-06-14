Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Ferrexpo Price Performance
FEEXF opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.29.
About Ferrexpo
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.