Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

FEEXF opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.29.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

