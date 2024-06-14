Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BTI opened at $30.61 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

