Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases 5,491 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $231,512,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ventas by 315.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,076 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $77,297,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $56,815,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ventas

Ventas Trading Up 1.1 %

Ventas stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of -263.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.