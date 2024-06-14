Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $686,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 15,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $78.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.51. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

