Bridgefront Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 35,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

