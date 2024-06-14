Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $603,000 Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,783,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 204,448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 370.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AES by 54.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

AES Stock Down 0.3 %

AES stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.