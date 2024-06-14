Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after buying an additional 509,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 176,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,141,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 337,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,624,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $101.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

