Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $46,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 97.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,517,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after buying an additional 748,671 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,090,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth $14,347,000.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

