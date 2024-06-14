Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,798,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,837,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,163.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 68,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 63,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

