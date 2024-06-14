Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,490,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,646,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after acquiring an additional 868,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,510,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $21.06 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.21.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

