Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.28

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $3.72. Umicore shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 518,154 shares changing hands.

Umicore Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.0909 dividend. This is an increase from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Umicore’s payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.