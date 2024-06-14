Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 857.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 572,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $41,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 67.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 36.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.1 %

DE opened at $377.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $353.15 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.08 and its 200 day moving average is $385.96.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

