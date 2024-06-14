Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.10

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.10 and traded as low as C$25.74. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$26.65, with a volume of 29,707 shares.

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.60.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of C$27.26 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 2.7739583 earnings per share for the current year.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

