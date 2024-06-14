GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.80

Shares of GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and traded as low as $26.34. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 480,987 shares changing hands.

GENMAB A/S/S Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59.

About GENMAB A/S/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GENMAB A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENMAB A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.