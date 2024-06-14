Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.43

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and traded as low as $6.87. Fresnillo shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 7,111 shares changing hands.

Fresnillo Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

