SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.11

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and traded as low as $54.90. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 15,640 shares trading hands.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $410.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 53,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

