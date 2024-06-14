Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONB. Barclays boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

ONB opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 367,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

