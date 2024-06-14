Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Shares Down 12.1%

Shares of Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.92). 12,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 183,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.05).

Foresight VCT Trading Down 12.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £195.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,035.71 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.41.

Foresight VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. Foresight VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,714.29%.

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

