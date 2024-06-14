Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.44. Centamin shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 1,825 shares trading hands.
Centamin Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.
Centamin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
About Centamin
Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centamin
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.