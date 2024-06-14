Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.44. Centamin shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 1,825 shares trading hands.

Centamin Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Centamin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

