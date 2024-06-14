Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

VRA opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.31 million, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 26.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

