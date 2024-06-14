Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Vera Bradley Stock Performance
VRA opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.31 million, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.94.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Company Profile
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
