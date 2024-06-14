Ironveld (LON:IRON) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 6,728,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 9,370,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.01.

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

