Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

