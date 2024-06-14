Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ GENC opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $20.45.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,000.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

