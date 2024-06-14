Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ GENC opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. Gencor Industries has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $20.45.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gencor Industries
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.