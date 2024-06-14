ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

OGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.06.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.9 %

OGS stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.