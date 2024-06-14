The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $111.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HIG. TD Cowen lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.24.

NYSE HIG opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $92.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

