ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$51.50 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on shares of ADENTRA and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE ADEN opened at $38.10 on Thursday. ADENTRA has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1034 per share. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

