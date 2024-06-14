Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$125.80.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DOL opened at C$121.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$84.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.16.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total transaction of C$150,106.41. Insiders sold a total of 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.