Acumen Capital Lowers Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target to C$7.60

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.60 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Haivision Systems from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAI

Haivision Systems Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of Haivision Systems stock opened at C$4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.49. The company has a market cap of C$130.84 million, a P/E ratio of 90.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$3.31 and a 1 year high of C$5.56.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.17 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Haivision Systems will post 0.2628505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Miroslav Wicha acquired 8,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.63 per share, with a total value of C$38,200.35. In related news, Director Miroslav Wicha acquired 8,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.63 per share, with a total value of C$38,200.35. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,007.00. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Haivision Systems

(Get Free Report)

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.