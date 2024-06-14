Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Cut to “Tender” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a tender rating in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$9.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Copperleaf Technologies from an outperform rating to a tender rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Copperleaf Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

Shares of TSE:CPLF opened at C$11.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.90. The company has a market cap of C$877.64 million, a PE ratio of -32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Copperleaf Technologies has a 12-month low of C$4.94 and a 12-month high of C$11.95.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

