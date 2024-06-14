Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 0.2 %

FI stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.55.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,375 shares of company stock worth $13,850,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 13.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.