Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 379,686 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,095 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after purchasing an additional 461,998 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 344,410 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 845,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 203,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

