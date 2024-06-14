Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of AHT stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $42.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.21. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford Hospitality Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 97.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,940,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 926,564 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.