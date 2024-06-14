MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2,890.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,012.40.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,483.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.99 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,430.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,047.86. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $266.00 and a one year high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,869.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,869.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $72,979,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $1,106,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $8,901,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

