Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $106.53 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

