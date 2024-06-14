Bridgefront Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $347.68 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.79 and a 200-day moving average of $350.49. The company has a market capitalization of $344.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

