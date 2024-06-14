Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $951,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Synopsys makes up approximately 0.7% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 161,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,313,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $586.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $557.91 and a 200-day moving average of $551.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.87 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

