VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in VeriSign by 13.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,901 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,073,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,161,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $159,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $179.70 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $226.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

