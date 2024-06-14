Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $841,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Sysco comprises 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYY opened at $71.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

View Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.