Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Equifax makes up 1.0% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 24.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,153.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $245.20 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.07 and a 200-day moving average of $244.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

