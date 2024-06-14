Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $859,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Kohl’s comprises about 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,413,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $11,952,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 55,816 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 261,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 51,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

