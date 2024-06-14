Broad Bay Capital Management LP Invests $8.83 Million in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 501,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,000. Air Transport Services Group comprises 1.0% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 696,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 403,663 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 64,275.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 432,595 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,713,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATSG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $804.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

