Broad Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 179,034 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,034 shares during the period. MarineMax comprises approximately 3.2% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned 3.16% of MarineMax worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $727.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.55). MarineMax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $582.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

