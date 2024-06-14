Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $1,900.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $1,658.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,667.48.

Broadcom Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,678.99 on Thursday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $795.09 and a twelve month high of $1,735.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,352.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,245.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

