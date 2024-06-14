Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Allot Communications Stock Performance
ALLT stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $80.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.04. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.34.
Allot Communications Company Profile
