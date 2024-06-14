Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Motorpoint Group Stock Up 0.2 %

MOTR opened at GBX 140.24 ($1.79) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 140.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.45. The company has a market cap of £122.57 million, a PE ratio of -2,000.00 and a beta of 0.91. Motorpoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70.80 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 145 ($1.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

About Motorpoint Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.