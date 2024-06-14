International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 215 ($2.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 166.60 ($2.12) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 137 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 187.65 ($2.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

